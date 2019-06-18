UPSC NDA/ NA (I) results 2019 declared, how to check

UPSC NDA/ NA results 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. All those candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites upsconline.nic.in.

In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in,” mentioned the official notification.

How to check UPSC NDA/ NA results 2019

Step 1: Click on the UPSC NDA/ NA results 2019

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

“Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.” The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day,” read the official notification.

The examination was conducted on April 21 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

