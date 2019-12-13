UPSC NDA & NA 2 Result 2019 declared: How to check

UPSC NDA NA (II) 2019 Result: The result is available at upsc.gov.in UPSC NDA NA (II) 2019 Result: The result is available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Result 2019: The result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination (II), 2010 released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on November 17.

Those whose roll numbers feature in the list will now be appearing for the SSB (Service Selection Board) interview. The exam was conducted for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 144th course and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2020.

The qualified candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian army recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of results. The dates of the SSB interview will be conveyed on the registered email ID. Once the interviews are done, the marksheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for NDA NA result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day.

