UPSC NDA NA (I) notification 2020: Eligibility, exam date, fees, selection procedure

UPSC NDA NA (1) notification 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the National Defence Academy, NDA NA (1) 2020 notification on Wednesday, January 8. The candidates can apply through the official website- upsc.gov.in. The online window to submit the application will be closed on January 28, 2020.

The NDA exam will be conducted for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, for the 142nd course, and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2020: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age limit: Only unmarried male candidates born not before than July 2, 2001 and not later than July 1, 2004 are eligible.

Educational qualifications: For Army Wing of National Defence Academy, class 12 pass (10+2 pattern) of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a recognised board.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2020: Selection procedure

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Fee details, candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. The candidates can apply through the website- upsc.gov.in till January 28, 2020.

