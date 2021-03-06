UPSC NDA NA (I) 2020 final result released, 533 qualify

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2020: A total of 533 candidates got qualified in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations, the final results of which was declared on March 6. The merit list is available at the website- upsc.gov.in.

The merit list was based on the written examination conducted on September 6 followed by the interview round. The qualified candidates can now take admission to army, navy, air force wings of the national defence academy for the 145th course, and 107th indian naval academy course, the release mentioned.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for NDA NA result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The commission will release the marks of the candidates 15 days later as per commission’s guidelines.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day.