UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: Application process to be closed soon, know how to apply

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: The online application process for the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019 will be closed on Monday, February 4, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, upsconline.nic.in, nda.nic.in. The applications can be withdrawn from February 8 to February 14, 2019 till 6 pm.

The NDA exam will be conducted on April 21 for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, for the 142nd course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2020. Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview. As many as 392 posts will be filled through this exam.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Educational qualifications

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Age Limit

Only unmarried male candidates born not before than July 2, 2000 and not later than July 1, 2003 are eligible.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2019: Selection procedure

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

UPSC NDA: Exam centres

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.