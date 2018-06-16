UPSC NDA NA (I) 2018: Result declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2018 Result: The examination was conducted on April 22. The examination was conducted on April 22.

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2018 Result: The result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination (I), 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on April 22. Those whose roll numbers feature in the list will now be appearing for the SSB (Service Selection Board) interview. The exam was conducted for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 141th course and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2019.

The qualified candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian army recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of results. The dates of the SSB interview will be conveyed on the registered email ID. Once the interviews are done, the marksheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2018 Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for NDA NA result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The UPSC has also released the official notification for NDA and NA examination (II) 2018 few days back. The registration commenced from June 6 and will continue till July 2, 2018 (6 pm). The exam will be conducted on September 9, 2018.

Vacancies available for NDA and NA examination (II)

NDA: 339 (208 for army, 39 for navy and 92 for air force)

Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme): 44

Total: 383

Examination centres

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

