UPSC NDA, NA (II) final results declared, 662 qualify

UPSC NDA, NA (II) final results: A total of 662 candidates have qualified in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations, the final results of which was declared on September 15. The merit list is available at the website- upsc.gov.in.

The merit list was based on the written examination held on November 17, followed by the interview round. “The following is the list, in order of merit of 662 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th November, 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC),” read the official release.

UPSC NDA & NA (II) Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for NDA NA result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The commission will release the marks of the candidates 15 days later as per commission’s guidelines.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day.

