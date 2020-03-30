UPSC NDA, NA exam postponed till further notice

UPSC NDA, NA exams postponed (Representational image) UPSC NDA, NA exams postponed (Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam scheduled to be held on April 19. The revised dates are yet to be announced. The delay has been caused due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The result for the written exam had been declared earlier.

As many as 7081 candidates had qualify for interview round which now stands deferred. Those who clear the exam are eligible to take admission in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA. A total of 418 vacancies were to be filled this year.

The training during the first two and half years is common to the cadets of three wings. All the cadets on passing out will be awarded degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. During the training period, cadets will get a stipend of Rs 56,100.

The number of cases of coronavirus has reached to 1071 of which 30 were killed by the virus and 99 people have recovered. The moves are part of social distancing to avoid further outbreak of the virus.

The UPSC has also postponed the interview round for the civil services examination 2019. The UPSC CSE interview round was to begin from March 23. The revised dates are yet to be announced. Recruitment for the post of direct by the UPSC stands deferred for now.

