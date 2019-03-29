UPSC NDA/ NA 2019 admit card released, exams on April 21

UPSC NDA/NA admit card 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. All those who are have applied for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be held on April 21, 2019 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Log in to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: There will be a link to download the e-admit card

Step 5: Click on it

Step 6: Read the important instructions and click on yes written below

Step 7: A page will display with an option asking registration ID and roll number

Step 8: Click on the desired section

Step 9: The admit card will appear, download and take a print out.

Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. The candidate has to enter the examination hall 20 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examinationSelection procedureThe selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Last year, the NDA NA I was conducted on April 22.

Examination cities

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

