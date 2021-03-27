UPSC NDA admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download

UPSC NDA admit card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Friday released the e-admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/ NA) exams. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- upsc.gov.in. The last date to download hall ticket is April 18.

UPSC will conduct NDA exam on April 18. It is mandatory to bring admit card and a government-approved photo id proof along to the exam centre for verification purposes. The admit card should carry the name, roll and registration number, year of exam, and other details. Candidates need to ensure that these details are correct.

UPSC NDA admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘UPSC NDA admit card’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: Click on ‘download’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download.

The entry to exam venue will be closed 10 minutes before schedule time that is at 9:50 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter after that. Students will have to attempt the exam only in black pen, those answers which are marked in pen other than black will not be evaluated.