Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

UPSC NDA-II written result 2022 declared: How to check

UPSC NDA II Result 2022: UPSC has released a list of roll numbers qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

upsc nda result 2022, upsc nda resultCandidates can check their UPSC NDA result 2022 on the official website — upsc.gov.in. (Representative image)

UPSC NDA II Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the National Defence Academy (NDA) II written exam result 2022. The exam was held on September 4, 2022. The Commission has also released the Naval Academy result 2022. Candidates can check their UPSC NDA result 2022 on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have passed the NDA 1 2022 written exam, will now have to appear for the SSB interview rounds conducted by the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA).   

UPSC NDA II Result 2022: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC — upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Written Result – NDA, NA II Exam 2022.’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a PDF file.

Step 4: Find your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.

As directed by the official notification candidates have to register online on the official website of Indian Army Recruiting — joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of NDA II result 2022. The successful candidates would then be allotted to selection centers and dates, of SSB interview which will be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective SSB’s during the SSB interview, the Commission further said in the notification. The mark sheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result after concluding SSB interviews.

 

 

 

 

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 10:26:10 am
