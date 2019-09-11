UPSC NDA II rejected applications list released: Check how to raise objection

UPSC NDA II: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the list of rejected candidates for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and National Academy examination II at its official website, upsc.gov.in. If any candidate wishes to appeal against rejection, they can do so by September 20.

The appeals against rejection, if any, may be made within 10 days along with the documentary evidence by speed post or by hand to Kripa Anna Ekka, Under Secretary(NDA), Union Public Service Commission, Hall No. 1, Examination Building, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.

UPSC NDA II rejected applications list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NDA application list under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

A total of 147 applications have been rejected. Most of the rejections, as per the notification, is because of no confirmation from bank authorities of fee of Rs 100.

On receipt of documentary proof, genuine fee payment cases will be considered and applications will be revived, if otherwise eligible, said the UPSC circular.

