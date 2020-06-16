UPSC NDA II notification to release today: Eligibility, exam date, vacancy and other details

UPSC NDA II notification 2020: The NDA, NA exam (II) will be conducted on September 6. Representational image/ file UPSC NDA II notification 2020: The NDA, NA exam (II) will be conducted on September 6. Representational image/ file

UPSC NDA II notification 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for enrollment to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (II) on June 16. As per the academic calendar, the exam will be conducted on September 6.

Earlier, the notification was scheduled to be released on June 10 but has been postponed till June 16. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the websites- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Those who clear the UPSC NDA will be called for SSB interview. On the final selection, candidates will be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, and for the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) for training. The exam date and the number of vacancies will be released on August 7 along with the notification.

UPSC NDA exam II 2020 notification: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have cleared class 12 level or equivalent education are eligible to apply, as per the previous years’ format.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. The date of the calculation of age will be notified soon.

Candidates can apply online from today. A fee of Rs 100 will be applicable, however, students who belong to the reserved category will be exempted from paying any fee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd