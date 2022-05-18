UPSC NDA II, CDS II notification releasing today; Here’s how to apply

May 18, 2022 11:20:04 am
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2022 examination today i.e, May 18, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification at the official website — upsc.gov.in.
The NDA II, CDS II application process will begin on May 18, and the last date to fill the form is June 14, 2022. The UPSC NDA II and CDS II examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4.
UPSC NDA II and CDS II, 2022: How to apply
Best of Express Premium
Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Now, look for the ‘UPSC NDA II and CDS II online application’ link in the what’s new section available on the homepage.
Step 3: Register and proceed with the application
Step 4: Fill up the online application form
Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee
Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
The commission will mention the vacancies, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other important details related in the NDA II and CDS II notification 2022.
The notification of NDA II and CDS II 2022 will be released to recruit candidates for various courses under the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-