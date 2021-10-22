UPSC NDA II admit card 2021 released: Here’s how to download

UPSC NDA II admit card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy II exams. The admit card will be available till November 14. Those who have applied can download their UPSC NDA II hall ticket from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

This is the first time when the women candidates will also participate in the UPSC NDA/NA exam. UPSC had earlier opened the registration window for women candidates to apply to appear in the exam.

It is mandatory to bring admit card and a government-approved photo id proof along to the exam centre for verification purposes. The admit card should carry the name, roll and registration number, year of exam, and other details. Candidates need to ensure that these details are correct.

UPSC NDA II admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘UPSC NDA II admit card’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: Click on ‘download’

Step 4: Read instructions carefully and click proceed

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

Students will only be allowed to wear a simple watch. Wristwatches with special features etc will not be allowed, as per the official notice. Further, mobile phones (even in switched off mode), pager, or any electronic equipment are also banned from the exam hall.

The entry to the exam venue will be closed 10 minutes before scheduled time and no candidate will be allowed to enter after that. Students will have to attempt the exam only in black pen, those answers which are marked in pen other than black will not be evaluated.