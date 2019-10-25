UPSC NDA II admit card 2019 released: Exam date, important instructions

UPSC NDA admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Advertising

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2019. “The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 at various centres/venues all over India on 17th November, 2019 (Sunday),” read the official notification.

The commission has also advised its candidates to carry a minimum of two photographs. UPSC has further said that in case, the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the hall ticket, then the candidates have to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each session).

In case the applicant faces any problem or discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, they have to communicate same at e-mail ID usnda-upsc@nic.in latest by November 4.

Advertising

UPSC NDA II admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

A total of 415 vacancies are advertised for the NDA, there are 370 vacancies of which 208 for the army, 42 for Navy and 120 are for the Air Force. The rest 45 posts are for Naval academy for class 12 passed candidates.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.