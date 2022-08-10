scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

UPSC NDA II 2022 admit card released: Check steps to download

UPSC NDA 2 2022: Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official UPSC website — upsconline.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
August 10, 2022 4:35:55 pm
upsc nda admit cardAdmit cards are available for download till September 4, 2022 till 4 pm. (Representative image)

UPSC NDA II Admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official UPSC website — upsconline.nic.in.

Read |UPSC Civil Services: Do graduation subjects play a role in preparation? Experts decode

Admit cards are available for download till September 4, 2022 till 4 pm. This year, there will be negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers, and any answers other than those made by black ball point pen would not be evaluated.

UPSC NDA exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘admit cards’

Step 3: On the new window, click on the link for ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’.

Step 4: Click on ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022’.

Step 5: On the new page, click on the download link.

Step 6: Login with either registration ID or roll number and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save for future reference

Advertisement

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof viz. Adhar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc., and three passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking.

It is important for candidates to remember that they should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination.

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:35:55 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement