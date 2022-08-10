UPSC NDA II 2022 admit card released: Check steps to download

UPSC NDA II Admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official UPSC website — upsconline.nic.in.

Admit cards are available for download till September 4, 2022 till 4 pm. This year, there will be negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers, and any answers other than those made by black ball point pen would not be evaluated.

UPSC NDA exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘admit cards’

Step 3: On the new window, click on the link for ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’.

Step 4: Click on ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022’.

Step 5: On the new page, click on the download link.

Step 6: Login with either registration ID or roll number and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save for future reference

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof viz. Adhar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc., and three passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking.

It is important for candidates to remember that they should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination.