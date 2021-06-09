UPSC NDA II 2021 registration process begins: Here’s how to apply

UPSC NDA II notification 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the notification for enrolment to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (II) on June 9. As per the academic calendar, the exam will be conducted on September 5.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the websites- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The online application process will be closed on June 29, 6 pm.

Read | AFCAT 2/2021 application form released: How to apply

Those who clear the UPSC NDA will be called for SSB interview. On the final selection, candidates will be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, and for the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) for training. The exam date and the number of vacancies will be released on August 7 along with the notification.

UPSC NDA exam II 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates who have cleared class 12 level or equivalent education are eligible to apply, as per the previous years’ format.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. The date of the calculation of age will be notified soon.

UPSC NDA exam II 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “online application for various posts”

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Fill in required credentials

Step 5: Upload the photograph and signature as per the prescribed size

Step 6: Submit and pay fees (if applicable)

Step 7: Submit the fees and keep the registration number carefully for future reference.

Candidates can apply online from today. A fee of Rs 100 will be applicable, however, students who belong to the reserved category will be exempted from paying any fee.