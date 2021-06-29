UPSC NDA II 2021: Last date to apply today

The UPSC NDA II examination was to be conducted on September 5 but has been postponed and will now take place on November 14. (Representational image)

According to the schedule released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the last date to apply for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) is today, June 29 2021. Interested candidates may register for the examination through the official websites- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, till 6 pm today. The examination was to be conducted on September 5 but has been postponed and will now take place on November 14.

E-admit cards will be issued to eligible candidates three weeks before the examination date. The e-admit cards will be made available on the UPSC website, and candidates are required to download the same.

The examination will consist of two papers- mathematics and the general ability test, each conducted for a duration of 2.5 hours. The mathematics paper will carry a weightage of 300 marks while the general ability test will carry a weightage of 600 marks. Both papers will consist of objective-type questions. Further details about the syllabus for each paper can be found on the official UPSC website

After the examination has been conducted, the UPSC will prepare and release a list of candidates who obtained the maximum qualifying marks in the examination. These candidates will then be called for the SSB interview. Subsequently, selected candidates will be recruited in the Army, Air Force, and Navy wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course commencing from July 2.

The UPSC has also introduced the withdrawal facility for candidates who have applied for the examination but no longer wish to appear for the same. This facility will open on July 6 and will close on July 12, 6 pm.