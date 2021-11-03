UPSC NDA II 2021: How to prepare for the exam in 10 days

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II examination on November 14, 2021. The commission has already released the NDA 2 2021 admit card on October 22, 2021. Candidates who are yet to download the hall tickets can do so from upsc.gov.in till November 14.

Nonetheless, with lalmost 10 days left for the examination, aspirants are gearing up for the final stage of preparation. At this point, candidates have to manage everything starting from self-study, mock tests to revision. So, here are some tips that one can follow to make the best out of this remaining time.

Devote at least 4 hours to the mathematics paper. Out of this time, leave out a portion for revising whatever has been done so far. With the remaining time, incomplete topics from the NDA 2 2021 syllabus can be referred. So far English is concerned, experts suggest devoting 1 hour every day to synonyms, antonyms, idioms, phrases, etc. Using this time, one can also practice questions from spotting errors and jumbled sentences. The GAT section is divided into General Science and Social Studies. One can take out 2 hours to complete the Science portion. However, keep in mind that Physics, Chemistry and Biology must be managed within this time. According to experts, Physics requires special care as out of the 50 mathematical questions in Science, at least 25 of them are asked from Physics. Social Studies has four divisions: History, Geography, Economics and Civics. History covers maximum questions from Modern History and Indian Geography. So, it is advisable to prepare them accordingly. Experts advise attempting at least one mock test every day and solving the NDA 2 question papers. What candidates can do is attempt the mock tests alternatively. For example – if the Mathematics mock test is taken today, the GAT mock test can be attempted the next day. The same thing again applies to Science and Social Studies. However, after every mock test, candidates should also analyse them.

After the NDA 2 2021 examination is held on November 14, various coaching centres and subject experts are likely to release the NDA 2 2021 answer key on private websites and YouTube channels. Candidates can go through them and calculate their tentative scores. Later on, the official answer keys will be available.

UPSC will further declare the NDA 2 2021 result in the form of a list of candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks in the examination. These candidates will then be called for the intelligence and personality test. For some reference, take a look at the NDA 2 previous year cut-offs.