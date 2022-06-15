UPSC NDA II 2021 final result declared; Arsh Pandey secures AIR 1

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the National Defence Academy (NDA) II examination 2021. Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website – upsc.gov.in

In the merit list, Arsh Pandey has secured all India rank 1 followed by Prabhdeep Singh at rank 2 and Shourya at the third position. A total of 462 candidates have been recommended by the commission.

The final result has been declared on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the UPSC on November 14, 2021 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy

The Union Public Service Commission conducts the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2021. To be eligible to apply for the same, the candidate must have passed or appeared in 10+2 examination. Selection is done in two stages – written and interview round. Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed by the UPSC Commission.