Saturday, November 13, 2021
UPSC NDA II 2021 exam tomorrow: Check these last minute revision tips to crack the exam

The commission published the NDA 2 2021 admit card on October 22, 2021, on the official website -- upsc.gov.in. Applicants are allowed to download their respective admit cards before November 14, 2021.

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi I |
November 13, 2021 12:20:03 pm
upsc nda II 2021, upsc nda II exam tipsAt this moment with very little time in hand, applicants must undertake at least one complete mock test. Study the area which needs improvement. (Representative image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will  conduct the National Defense Academy (NDA) II examination on November 14, 2021. The recruitment exam will be directed in an offline mode at various centers across the country. The commission published the NDA 2 2021 admit card on October 22, 2021, on the official website — upsc.gov.in. Applicants are allowed to download their respective admit cards before November 14.

With just a day left for the examination, candidates should gear up and be ready for the last stage of revision. This is a crucial period and it needs to be managed efficiently in every aspect. To do so, here are some useful preparation tips and tricks to kickstart your last-minute preparation.

— Dedicate more time to mathematics preparation. Prepare a formula table, to conduct a last-minute revision. A tight schedule for the examination including time for revision and mock tests for every topic must be followed. 

— English can be extremely tricky at times. Applicants are advised to cover the following topics thoroughly before the examination: idioms, synonyms, antonyms, phrases, etc. Practicing exercises like spotting errors and solving jumbled sentences further strengthens grammar.

— The GAT segment is divided into general science and social studies. One needs atleast two hours to complete the science section. In any case, remember that Physics, Chemistry, and Biology should be overseen within 2 hours itself. Physics requires extraordinary consideration as out of the 50 numerical inquiries in Mathematics, 25 of them are asked from Physics. 

— Social Studies is widely divided into four sections: History, Polity, Geography, and Economics. Modern History and Indian Geography cover the maximum portion of general studies. Hence, applicants must prepare it efficiently.

— At this moment with very little time in hand, applicants must undertake at least one complete mock test. Study the area which needs improvement.

After the NDA II 2021 exam concludes, different private institutions and subject experts will deliver the unofficial answer key on their respective websites. Applicants can use this answer key to calculate their tentative scores to get an idea of their actual outcomes. Later on, the UPSC will declare the official NDA II answer key at their official website.

