UPSC NDA II 2021 exam postponed, candidates allowed to change centre

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Wednesday released an official announcement regarding the postponement of the NDA II exam 2021. As per the notification, the NDA II exam will now be conducted on November 14. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 5.

“After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA and NA examination (II), 2021 on November 14, 2021 (instead of September 5, 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021,“ reads the official notification.

As per the official notification, NDA and NA examination (II), 2021 will now be held at 75 centres across the country. Therefore, the candidates, who have already applied, are given the option to change their centres, if they so desire.

The aspirants, who are applying for the examination, will have the option to choose the centre from the available 75 centres. The accordingly updated online application form has been made functional on the commission’s website upsconline.nic.in, which will be available till the last date i.e. June 29. 6 pm.

UPSC NDA Exam II 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates who have cleared class 12 level or equivalent education are eligible to apply, as per the previous years’ format.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. The date of the calculation of age will be notified soon.

Those who clear the UPSC NDA will be called for an SSB interview. On the final selection, candidates will be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, and for the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) for training.