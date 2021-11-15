UPSC NDA II 2021: Check paper analysis and expected result date

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II examination has been successfully conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). There were two shifts over which the examination was held.

The first shift was from 10 am to 12:30 pm during which the first paper or mathematics was held. From 2-4:30 pm, i.e. during the second shift, the second paper or GAT examination was conducted. With the completion of the NDA 2 2021 examination, it’s time to take a look at the overall difficulty level and the expected result date.

The candidates reported that the mathematics paper had a moderate level of difficulty. However, most of the candidates were of the opinion that a majority of the questions were outside the NCERT curriculum. It was seen that a majority of the questions from this paper were asked from Calculus. However, this has not been the case. The GAT paper, held in the second shift of the examination, had a difficulty level between moderate to high.

According to the candidates, the English section turned out to be the easiest of all the GAT sections. Most of the aspirants could attempt the maximum number of questions from this section. However, they claimed that vocabulary-based questions, idioms & phrases and sentence reordering were somewhat difficult.

Soon after the completion of the examination, several coaching websites have released the NDA 2 2021 answer key which the candidates can refer to and calculate a tentative score. However, they must also check the official answer key as soon as it is released on upsc.gov.in. The commission has not announced any specific date for releasing the NDA 2 2021 result.

As per the official notification, UPSC will fix minimum qualifying marks at their discretion and then release a list of candidates who will secure the same. The selected candidates will then have to appear before the Services Selection Board for the Intelligence and personality test.

Back in 2020, the written examination was conducted on September 6, 2020, while the results were declared on October 9, 2020. Likewise, in 2019, the written examination took place on November 17, 2019, while the results were made available on December 12, 2019.

As per calculations, the results are released within 25 to 30 days from the examination date. Hence, the results for the written examination for UPSC NDA 2 2021 can be expected by December 14, 2021. Meanwhile, take a look at the NDA 2 previous year cut-offs to have an idea of the expected qualifying marks for this year.