UPSC NDA II 2019 applications closing tomorrow: Check how to apply, exam date and pattern

UPSC NDA II 2019: The application process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (II) will be closing on Tuesday, September 3, 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 17.

A total of 415 vacancies are advertised for the NDA, there are 370 vacancies of which 208 for the army, 42 for Navy and 120 are for the airforce. The rest 45 posts are for Naval academy for class 12 passed candidates.

UPSC NDA II 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on part-II

Step 3: Fill details, register yourself

Step 4: Using registered email id, log-in and fill both form I and II

Step 5: Mae payment

UPSC NDA II 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. For the reserved category candidates, the fee is exempted.

UPSC NDA II 2019: Exam pattern

The admit card will be released three weeks before the exam at the official websites. The exam will be objective type and for every wrong answer, marks will be deducted. Those who clear the exam and SSB interview will be eligible for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 144th Course, and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2020

In case of any query, candidates can contact the officials at 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

UPSC NDA II 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a stipend of Rs 56100 per month. On final completion of the training, the salary will be up to Rs 1.77 lakh.

