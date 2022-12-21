scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

 UPSC NDA I, NA 2023 notification released; check steps to apply, documents required

UPSC NDA/NA 2023 Application: The NDA I application process begins on December 21, and the last date to fill the form is January 10, till 6 pm.

upsc nda result, upsc nda I resultInterested and eligible candidates can check the notification at the official website — upsc.gov.in.  (File image)

UPSC NDA I, NA 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the official notification for  National Defence Academy (NDA) I 2023 exam. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification at the official website — upsc.gov.in. 

Read |BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Prelims, mains marking scheme modified

The NDA I application process begins on December 21, and the last date to fill the form is January 10, till 6 pm. The UPSC NDA I examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 16, 2023.

UPSC NDA I 2023 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Step 2: Now, look for the ‘UPSC NDA I online application’ link in the what’s new section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application

Step 4: Fill up the online application form

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

UPSC NDA 2023: Documents required to fill application 

During the online application process, candidates are instructed to upload a list of documents as one of the registration steps. This list comprises of – 

– A scanned copy of the candidate’s recent photograph 

– A scanned copy of candidate’s signature 

– Photo ID pdf (Aadhar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving Licence, etc is applicable) 

Also read |1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers and 1,057 for IFS are vacant: Jitendra Singh

Additionally, those belonging to reserved categories need not upload their caste or category certificate during the application process. 

Advertisement

During the NDA 2023 application process, candidates have to provide details mentioned in any one government-issued photo ID. This same photo ID needs to be uploaded while filling the application form. Any discrepancy in this regard may lead to the disqualification of candidates from the recruitment drive. So, each individual needs to read through the notification carefully instead of haphazardly filling out the online form. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:12:27 pm
Next Story

Five moments that defined humanity’s space exploration ambitions in 2022

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close