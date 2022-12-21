 UPSC NDA I, NA 2023 notification released; check steps to apply, documents required

UPSC NDA I, NA 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) I 2023 exam. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification at the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The NDA I application process begins on December 21, and the last date to fill the form is January 10, till 6 pm. The UPSC NDA I examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 16, 2023.

UPSC NDA I 2023 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, look for the ‘UPSC NDA I online application’ link in the what’s new section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application

Step 4: Fill up the online application form

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

UPSC NDA 2023: Documents required to fill application

During the online application process, candidates are instructed to upload a list of documents as one of the registration steps. This list comprises of –

– A scanned copy of the candidate’s recent photograph

– A scanned copy of candidate’s signature

– Photo ID pdf (Aadhar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving Licence, etc is applicable)

Additionally, those belonging to reserved categories need not upload their caste or category certificate during the application process.

During the NDA 2023 application process, candidates have to provide details mentioned in any one government-issued photo ID. This same photo ID needs to be uploaded while filling the application form. Any discrepancy in this regard may lead to the disqualification of candidates from the recruitment drive. So, each individual needs to read through the notification carefully instead of haphazardly filling out the online form.