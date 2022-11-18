UPSC NDA I Final result 2022 declared; Rubin Singh secures AIR 1

UPSC NDA I Final result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the results for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check UPSC NDA I Final result at upsc.gov.in

In the result declared, Rubin Singh has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, Anushka Anil Borde got rank 2 and Vaishnavi Gorde secured the third rank. A total of 519 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held on April 10 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters.

The Union Public Service Commission conducts the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2022. To be eligible to apply for the same, the candidate must have passed or appeared in 10+2 examination. Selection is done in two stages – written and interview round. Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed by the UPSC Commission.