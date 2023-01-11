UPSC NDA I, CDS I 2023: Registration date extended

UPSC NDA I & CDS I 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Tuesday extended the last date of registration for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA) I and Combined Defence Services examination (CDS) I examination 2023. Candidates can register for both the exams till January 12, 2023 (6 pm) on the official website- upsc.gov.in.
The NDA I and CDS I 2023 application process began on December 21, and the examinations are scheduled to commence on April 16, 2023.
Step 1 : Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Now, look for the ‘UPSC NDA I online application’ link in the what’s new tab available on the homepage.
Step 3: Register and proceed with the application
Step 4: Fill up the online application form by giving credentials like your name, date of birth etc
Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee
Step 6: Take a print out of payment receipt for future references
The online Applications can be withdrawn between January 18 and January 24 till 6 pm. This withdrawal window will run concurrently with the correction window for online application. Eligible candidates will be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examinations.