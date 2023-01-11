scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

UPSC NDA I, CDS I 2023: Registration date extended

UPSC NDA I, CDS I 2023: UPSC extended the last date of registration for NDA I and CDS I examination 2023 till January 12, 2023. Candidates can register on the official website- upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC 2023, upsc 2023 registrations, registrations for cds 2023, registrations for nda 2023Eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examinations. (Representing image by Jasbir Malhi)
UPSC NDA I, CDS I 2023: Registration date extended
UPSC NDA I & CDS I 2023:  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Tuesday extended the last date of registration for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA) I and Combined Defence Services examination (CDS) I examination 2023. Candidates can register for both the exams till January 12, 2023 (6 pm) on the official website- upsc.gov.in. 

The NDA I and CDS I  2023 application process began on December 21, and the examinations are scheduled to commence on April 16, 2023.

UPSC NDA I & CDS I 2023: How to register

Step 1 : Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, look for the ‘UPSC NDA I online application’ link in the what’s new tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application

Step 4: Fill up the online application form by giving credentials like your name, date of birth etc

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Take a print out of payment receipt for future references

The online Applications can be withdrawn between January 18 and January 24 till 6 pm. This withdrawal window will run concurrently with the correction window for online application. Eligible candidates will be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examinations.

 

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
