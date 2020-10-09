UPSC NDA I and II result 2020: How to check online

UPSC NDA result: Check at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC NDA I and II result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the written exam of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II) 2020. The exam was held on September 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at upsc.gov.in. A list of candidates is uploaded by UPSC and these candidates are shortlisted to appear for SSB interview.

Candidates will have to register themselves online on the Indian army recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written results. The successful candidates would then be allotted selection centres and dates, of SSB interview, as per the official notice.

UPSC NDA I and II result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link under ‘latest updates’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

In case of any query or technical issue, candidates’ can forward e-mail to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

Meanwhile, UPSC has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist examination 2020. The desirous candidates can apply through the website- upsc.gov.in. The online application process will be closed on October 27.

