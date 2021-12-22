UPSC NDA I 2022 application process begins: here’s how to apply, list of required documents

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2022 recruitment drive for a total of 400 vacancies across the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force. The notification has been released on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Accordingly, the application process has begun on the official portal and will continue till January 11, 2022, up to 6 pm. The application process is taking place only through the online mode. The commission will conduct the exam on April 10, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can begin filling up the NDA 2022 application form on upsconline.nic.in. However, while doing so, candidates have to keep certain points in mind. These are pertaining to image specifications as well documents that a candidate needs to upload.

UPSC NDA 2022: Image Specifications

During the NDA 2022 registration process, candidates are required to upload their photograph and signature in the dimensions and format specified in the notification. Following are the dimensions and format to follow –

– Candidate’s Photograph in the JPG format with a maximum file size of 300 KB

– Candidate’s Signature in the JPG format with a maximum file size of 20 KB

UPSC NDA 2022: Documents required to fill application

During the online application process, candidates are instructed to upload a list of documents as one of the registration steps. This list comprises of –

– A scanned copy of the candidate’s recent photograph

– A scanned copy of candidate’s signature

– Photo ID pdf (Aadhar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving Licence, etc is applicable)

Additionally, those belonging to reserved categories need not upload their caste or category certificate during the application process.

During the NDA 2022 application process, candidates have to provide details mentioned in any one government-issued photo ID. This same photo ID needs to be uploaded while filling the application form. Any discrepancy in this regard may lead to the disqualification of candidates from the recruitment drive. So, each individual needs to read through the notification carefully instead of haphazardly filling out the online form.

The NDA admit card, will be released three weeks before the commencement of the examination. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official site of the UPSC regularly.