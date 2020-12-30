UPSC NDA I 2021 application form released, here’s how to apply

UPSC NDA I 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 at its official website upsc.gov.in. The application process has begun on December 30 and will continue to remain open till 6 pm on January 19. The online applications can be withdrawn from January 27 to February 2 till 6 pm.

A total of 400 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Of the total, 370 seats will be filled in National Defence Academy (NDA) and rest 30 in the Naval academy.

UPSC NDA I 2021: Eligibility

Age: Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2002 and not later than July 1, 2005 are eligible, as per the official notice.

Education: Applicants should have at least a class 12 level of education. Candidates who are appearing in class 12 exams can also apply.

Such candidates who qualify the SSB interview but could not produce Matriculation/10+2 or equivalent certificate in original at the time of SSB interview should forward duly self-attested photocopies to ‘Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ, West Block.III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066’ and for Naval Academy candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’ by December 24 failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

UPSC NDA I 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on UPSC NDA I 2021 notification under latest updates

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ link

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill part-I and part-II forms

Step 6: Pay fee and submit

UPSC NDA I 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to SC, ST category, NCO, ORs are exempted from paying any fee.

UPSC NDA I 2021: Exam pattern

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:—

Papers in all subjects will consist of objective-type questions. The paper-II general ability will be of 600 marks in which part A English will be for 200 marks, part B for 400.