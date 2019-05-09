UPSC NDA final results declared; 520 candidates secure place in merit list

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC Thursday announced the final results of the NDA and NA second recruitment test 2018. Nearly 520 candidates, who qualified on the basis of written examination and subsequent interviews, made it to the merit list.

The written test conducted by UPSC was held on September 9, 2018, whereas the interviews were taken by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 142nd Course and Naval Academy for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which commences from July 2, 2019.

For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the courses, candidates can visit the websites of Minisry of Defence at http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, http://www.nausena-bharti.nic.in and http://www.careerairforce.nic.in.

The result is also available on the UPSC Website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. Marks of the candidates will be available on the Website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

The NDA results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the UPSC NDA results, according to the commission.

The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-1, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 wherever this has not already been done and not to U.P.S.C. 4.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters at the address given above.

