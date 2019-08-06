UPSC NDA exam II 2019 notification tomorrow, apply from September 3

UPSC NDA exam II 2019 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for enrolment to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (II) tomorrow – August 7 at its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. As per the official notice, the applications process will begin from September 3 and the exam will be held on November 17 (Sunday).

Advertising

Those who clear the exam will be called for SSB interview. On final selection, candidates will be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, and for the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) for training. The exam date and the number of vacancies will be released on August 7 along with the notification.

Video | Modi Govt ‘Scraps’ Article 370, Bifurcates Jammu & Kashmir

UPSC NDA exam II 2019 notification: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have cleared class 12 level or equivalent education are eligible to apply, as per the previous years’ format.

Read| JEE Main 2020 applications to begin from September 2: NTA

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. The date of calculation of age will be notified soon.

Advertising

Candidates will have to apply online from September. A fee of Rs 100 will be applicable, however, students who belong to the reserved category will be exempted from paying any fee.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.