UPSC approves two more centres in Uttarakhand for NDA exam

The National Defence Academy (NDA) examination will now be held at two more centres in Uttarakhand apart from Dehradun. The two new centres for NDA examination in Uttarakhand are Almora and Srinagar Garhwal, as per official release.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat thanked the UPSC for giving its approval to the two new NDA exam centres in Uttarakhand saying it will help the youth of the state who appear in large numbers for the NDA exam.

As per the official notification, NDA and NA examination (II), 2021 will now be held at 75 centres across the country. Therefore, the candidates, who have already applied, are given the option to change their centres if they want to.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released an official announcement regarding the postponement of the NDA II exam 2021. As per the notification, the NDA II exam will now be conducted on November 14. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 5. The updated online application form has been made functional on the commission’s website upsconline.nic.in, which will be available till the last date i.e. June 29. 6 pm.