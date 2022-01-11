UPSC NDA, CDS exam 2022: Last date to fill application form today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the NDA and CDS application form on December 22, 2021 on their official website. Today is the last date for applying for the examination. The exam is scheduled for April 10, 2022, and admit cards for the same will be available 15 days before the examination begins.

NDA and CDS examination 2022 are being conducted to fill in the 370 vacancies thus all interested students must apply.

Part 1: Filling the UPSC NDA, CDS Application form.

Step 1. Visit the official UPSC website by tapping on upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, under “What’s New” segment, click on “UPSC NDA, CDS Application form 2022”.

Step 3. The application form will appear on the screen. Enter your subtleties including email address, mobile number, education qualification, etc.

Step 4. Click on “Submit”.

Part 2: Examination fee payment, selection of examination center, and uploading scanned images.

Step 1. To begin further processes, log in on the authentication portal by entering their application ID and some other details.

Step 2. Pay the assessment charges. This can be paid by means of money/Visa/charge card or net banking.

Step 3. Choose an exam center

Step 4. Upload a JPG copy of your photo and signature.

Step 5. Click on submit to finish the registration process. Take a copy of the final receipt.

After filling the application form, candidates should start their thorough preparation. Candidates who feel that they must withdraw their application can apply under the “Application Withdrawal” link. This window will open from January 18 to 24, 2022.