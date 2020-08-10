UPSC NDA admit card 2020: Steps to download hall ticket

UPSC NDA 2020: Download admit card at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC NDA admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exams. The admit card will be available till September 6. Those who have applied can download their UPSC NDA hall ticket from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

It is mandatory to bring admit card and a government-approved photo id proof along to the exam centre for verification purposes. The admit card should carry the name, roll and registration number, year of exam, and other details. Candidates need to ensure that these details are correct.

UPSC NDA admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘UPSC NDA admit card’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: Click on ‘download’

Read | UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply for scientists, lecturers and other posts

Step 4: Read instructions carefully and click proceed

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

Students will only be allowed to wear a simple watch. Wristwatches with special features etc will not be allowed, as per the official notice. Further, mobile phones (even in switched off mode), pager, or any electronic equipment are also banned from the exam hall.

The entry to exam venue will be closed 10 minutes before schedule time that is at 9:50 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter after that. Students will have to attempt the exam only in black pen, those answers which are marked in pen other than black will not be evaluated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd