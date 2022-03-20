UPSC NDA 2022: Check 10 simple tricks to crack the exam

The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPSC NDA examination this year. The examination will be conducted on April 10, 2022. In addition, the commission has recently released the NDA admit card 2022 on its official website at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering either their roll number or registration number.

UPSC NDA 2022 is a prominent examination for the aspirants who want to join the defense services. With nearly a month left for the examination, candidates should be gearing up with their preparation. In addition to proper guidance, it is essential to know the right tricks to ace this competitive examination. So, here are ten simple yet efficient tricks that will help aspirants to devise a good study plan:

— A candidate needs to have a thorough idea of the NDA syllabus 2022. For those who are yet to complete the important books ssuch as RS Agarwal, must do so at the earliest and then move ahead to reading Path Finder by Arihant Publications. Candidates should refer, but not limit their preparation to these books.

— Candidates should solve at least last 10 years UPSC NDA previous year question papers. After solving them, attempt as many mock tests as possible.

— To cover the Science portion, candidates can refer to the books by Lucent’s and Manohar Pandey. From the Physics portion, one should focus on optics, gravitation and motion. Do check YouTube videos to know what experts are saying and suggesting.

— While studying Chemistry, one should give emphasis on formulas and different types of reactions.

— For English, it is suggested to go through the book by SP Bakshi. Candidates should focus on grammar and its usage, comprehension, vocabulary and other topics mentioned in syllabus.

— Mathematics has the important role to play in the UPSC NDA 2022 examination, it carries 300 marks out of 900. It is important to have a good command over the formulas that are required. After that, one should go through the NCERT books to solve the basic questions.

— Aspirants must be up-to-date with current affairs. For that, they should read newspapers on a daily basis. Other than that, one can focus on defense studies along with sports, books and authors, and more.

— The Indian Geography portion from the GK section is important for the exam. Similarly, for Modern History, only selective topics from the books by Bipan Chandra instead of religiously reading the book can be referred. While studying Polity, it is essential to focus on the important articles of the constitutions, constitutional amendments, legislations that had a larger impact, and important Supreme Court judgements and more.

— As understood from the previous year trends, candidates should have a thorough knowledge of GDP or five year plans from the Economy portion.

— Lastly, it is important to revise whatever one has studied. During the course of study, one should keep on taking notes which will later on help then in revising the key points from each topic.

Once the examination is concluded, the commission will be releasing the NDA answer key 2022 on upsc.gov.in. After the NDA result 2022 is declared, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the intelligence and personality test before the Services Selection Board. A final list comprising the marks of the candidates in the written exam and the SSB tests will then be released.