UPSC NDA 2021 tomorrow: Last minute tips, how to stay safe at exam centre

Despite several candidates demanding cancellation of exam on social media, the Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct the first session of the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy recruitment exam on April 18. The test will be conducted to fill up 400 seats in the three wings of the NDA and INAC. NDA 2021 admit card is already available at the official website upsc.gov.in and registered candidates have to appear in the exam with a print-out of the hall ticket at the designated exam centre.

Being one of the most competitive exams for recruitment to the Indian Defence forces, aspirants are expected to have already covered the NDA 2021 syllabus by now. However, with only one day to go before the exam, candidates must now gear up with certain last-minute study strategies to give their best in the exam tomorrow. Besides revising the most important topics for the exam, candidates can also adopt certain study strategies during the last few hours left to ace the exam in the first attempt.

The UPSC has been conducting the NDA exam every year and thus, previous year papers for the exam are important study resources to refer to before the exam. By doing so, candidates can check the high yield topics for the exam.

For example, current events related to military developments is a conventionally important topic from which questions are asked in the exam. Similarly, candidates can also check which topics usually carry the highest marks weightage and prioritise their last-minute preparations for the exam accordingly.

One of the most important strategies to follow before the exam is to revise practice intensive topics. Based on the exam pattern as announced by the UPSC earlier, there will be two main papers i.e. Mathematics of 300 marks and GAT of 600 marks. Essentially, one must practice the paper of Mathematics extensively to revise typical numerical type questions and learn the fastest methods to solve them. Candidates are therefore advised to solve NDA mock tests during the last few hours left before the exam.

In the GAT part of the NDA question paper, questions from general science including Physics and Chemistry are asked every year. Having a clear understanding of conceptual topics, knowing how to apply scientific theories/relations/equations to solve problems is an important necessity to attempt the sections on science. Candidates may refer to NCERT textbooks for Class 11 & 12 to clear out the confusion in understanding fundamental concepts. In addition, one must also learn important formulas, facts, figures, relations, equations etc, by heart.

It is best to avoid starting to learn any new topic for the exam during the last day. Instead, one must focus to improve their learning outcomes in the topics that have already been covered from the syllabus. While referring to the previous year question papers, candidates can also refer to the corresponding year’s NDA answer key to check out the correct answers. This enhances the probability to answer commonly repeated questions correctly in the exam.

Exam centre guidelines

The UPSC has already issued certain guidelines to appear in the exam tomorrow. It is mandatory to carry the admit card and a photo identification along with it to the exam centre. Important instructions regarding the exam are also issued through the admit card. One must report to the designated centre well in time with the necessary documents. Since the exam is being conducted during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, adopting certain safety precautions is also crucial this time.

Although the Commission does not allow any baggage inside the exam hall, one must carry a face mask, personal sanitiser in a transparent bottle and personal water bottle. While maintaining physical distance is an indispensable practice for taking the NDA 2021 safely this year, candidates must refrain from sharing personal belongings with others at the exam hall.