UPSC NDA 2021: Check exam dates, paper pattern, syllabus, preparation tips

UPSC NDA 2021: As the application process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 has been closed, the candidates are all set to prepare for the recruitment exam conducted for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings for the 147th course and in the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2022. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on April 18, and the hall ticket will be released soon.

Meanwhile, the candidates who want to withdraw their applications can do so through the website- upsc.gov.in from January 27 to February 2 till 6 pm. However, there are no provisions for form corrections. A total of 400 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Of the total, 370 seats will be filled in National Defence Academy (NDA) and rest 30 in the Naval academy.

The NDA exam has been consistently conducted as a written test (on OMR sheets) over the years. The syllabus consists of maths and general ability test. One of the most important things to consider before commencing preparations for the exam is to get acquainted with the syllabus. The GAT paper is based on a variety of subjects that include physics, chemistry, general science, history, geography and current affairs. Overall, the level of the syllabus is as per the 10+2 level of education since it is the minimum educational qualification required to appear in the national level exam.

As per the official notification of the NDA (I) 2021 exam, the pattern of the exam is set in such a way that the question paper consists only of MCQ type questions. Candidates are required to solve the question paper in a duration of 2.5 hours for each paper. The question paper is documented in the English and Hindi languages. Candidates may note that the section on maths carries 300 marks while the section on GAT carries 600 marks. In the NDA exam, a negative marking of 0.33 marks is applicable for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

Those who qualify through the written test are called for attending the SSB interview, which is conducted over a period of 5 days. It is at this stage that most qualified candidates are eliminated and only the best are recommended for admission to the prestigious defence academies of the nation.

One of the most important preparation tips for succeeding in the NDA exam is referring to the previous years solved papers. One can check out important topics repeated during the last few years, check out the type and nature of questions asked in the exam and prioritise what to study for the exam. Previous year question papers are thus indispensable learning resources for the NDA preparations.

Candidates intending to appear for the NDA exam are also advised to solve mock tests available free of cost online. One of the most important focuses while solving mock tests is the developing time management strategies. It is important that candidates find out what works best for them. One must try out different strategies such as attempting questions asked from a candidate’s strong areas at first. The question paper includes Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics involving fundamental scientific concepts and a wide variety of numerical problems to practice. With ample time left before the exam, candidates are advised to focus on clearing out the confusion in the understanding of fundamental concepts at first.

Once candidates have a good understanding of theoretical concepts, they can start focusing on practising numerical type questions. Simultaneously, one must also keep revising important facts and figures. Candidates can utilize smart study methods such as short notes and flashcards for memorising and revising important facts and figures.

Last but not the least, the NDA question papers are set to test the mettle of candidates for admission to the most prestigious defence training institutes of the nation. After completion of the course at the respective academies, these candidates become commissioned officers of the defence wings. Hence, a deep understanding of various scientific concepts is required not only for passing the exam but for a successful career as an officer of the Indian Defence Forces.