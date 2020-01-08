UPSC NDA 2020 application: What is the two-stage selection process

These exams will be introduced at the level of SSB. (Representational image) These exams will be introduced at the level of SSB. (Representational image)

UPSC NDA (1) 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts a two-stage selection test along with standard the written test, physical fitness test and document verification round. In the UPSC NDA (I) 2020 notification released today, the commission informs, “Two-stage selection procedure based on the psychological aptitude test and intelligence test has been introduced at selection centres/Air Force selection boards / Naval Selection Boards. All the candidates will be put to stage-one test on (the) first day of reporting.”

Those who clear the first psychological test will be qualified for the intelligence test. These exams will be conducted for those candidates who will clear the written exam. Only on clearing these, a candidate will be eligible for document verification round. The written exam will be of 900 and the SSB tests or interviews combined will be for 900 marks.

The written exam will be divided into two parts the first will be for 300 marks and test mathematics while the second will be a general ability test for 600 marks. Each exam will be of two-and-a-half hours duration.

The application process for the UPSC NDA 2020 has started on January 8, 2020 and will conclude on January 28. In case, a candidate wants to withdraw their application, they can do so between February 4 to 11, 2020 till 6 pm. A total of 418 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam.

UPSC NDA (I) 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 418

NDA — 370 ( 208 Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air force)

NAC – 48

UPSC NDA (I) 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be born between July 2, 2001 and July 1, 2004, else s/he is not eligible to apply.

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education. For Navy, it is must to have physics and mathematics as mandatory subjects in class 12.

UPSC NDA (I) 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online applications for various exams’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘click here part I’

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Fill the part II of the form

Step 6: Submit application fee

UPSC NDA (I) 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

In case of any grievance, candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone number — 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days from 10 am to 5 pm.

