UPSC NDA 2020: Few days left, practice online mock test series to boost your preparation

Practice these online mock test series to crack UPSC NDA 2020

UPSC NDA 2020: As we know, the NDA exam is just a few days away. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already issued the admit card for the NDA common competitive exam scheduled to be held on September 6. Although the UPSC has conducted the NDA 1 and 2 exams separately in the past, they decided to conduct a common exam for NDA 1 and 2 on the said date.

As candidates indulge in their last-minute preparations before the exam, here is some suggestions to possibly enhance the outcomes of one’s study schedule. Standing just on the verge of appearing for the exam, it is only natural that many applicants will be appearing in the exam for the first time.

It is evident that such applicants can derive tremendous benefit from a simulated version of the actual exam. As a matter of fact, NDA mock tests can help aspirants simulate the exam day and get a taste of how it feels to solve the NDA papers in the duration provided.

READ | UPSC NDA 2020: 7 strategies for preparing Maths successfully

It is about time that candidates stop studying and start some last-minute practice strategies. NDA mock tests can be very helpful in such a context. A mock test is a replica of the question paper of the NDA exam based on the previous year question papers. This is one of the reasons as to why candidates often refer to the previous year question papers. Solving a mock test can offer significant advantages such as help understand the exam pattern and distribution of marks.

In addition, candidates can also develop their own strategies to go about the exam and complete it effectively in the first go. Mock tests can be extremely valuable learning resources in this context. One of the fundamental reasons and way of using the NDA 2020 mock tests is to learn to manage the time effectively. The UPSC allows a duration of 2.5 hours to complete each of the two papers of NDA exam.

Furthermore, the paper only consists of MCQ type questions and candidates are strictly required to complete the paper within the specified timeline. Mock tests can be solved to manage this time effectively.

READ | UPSC CSE 2020: Detail preparation plan to crack prelims

Candidates will learn about the typical questions and sections that are time-consuming to answer and those that are not. Prioritising topics and answering known questions at first is a key to effective time management. At the same time, one can also refer to the NDA answer keys and solve previous year question papers.

Mock tests are one of the most effective ways of self-evaluation when preparing for an exam. Candidates often study for more than 8-10 hours per day to crack the exam. However, without an evaluation of their success rate and comments on the progress, it is only halfway to the top.

It has been recommend that candidates utilise the previous year papers of NDA as mock tests and solve them without checking the answer. Do not cheat and try to answer as many questions as possible before the time runs out. Thereafter, one can easily evaluate their correctness by referring to the NDA answer keys.

With the vast syllabus of the NDA exam, even after year-long preparations, candidates can fail to cover it in entirety. However, the deficiencies can be made up for by utilising smart hacks like prioritising topics that are higher scoring to increase the number of good attempts.

Knowing where the candidate stands armed with such hacks is enough to boost one’s confidence to make it to the top of the merit lists.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd