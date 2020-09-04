UPSC NDA 2020: Follow these COVID-19 guidelines for exam day

UPSC NDA will be held on September 6. Representational image/ file

The UPSC has made it certain that all NDA aspirants have to abide by social distancing norms and wear a mask as the exam day closes in. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already announced that the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6.

Unlike previous years, when the UPSC has conducted the NDA exam twice a year, this year, a common exam is scheduled to be conducted for NDA I and NDA II, as on the specified date. The rescheduling of the exam dates has been a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in a nation-wide lockdown since March.

As the nation is still observing certain restrictions to tackle the pandemic situation in the best interest of the common public, important examinations such as the NDA are being conducted by abiding with specific rules and regulations.

The UPSC has already concluded the online application process for the NDA I and NDA II, exam and it was earlier through the release of the official notification for the exam that the UPSC has indicated certain COVID-19 rules and regulations to be followed at the exam centre.

As applicants gear up to give their best shot in getting shortlisted for the NDA final merit lists, it is equally important to adopt certain precautionary measures on the exam day. In the best interest of the health and general welfare of the candidates who are shortlisted to appear in the exam, the UPSC has enforced specific guidelines to be followed. This includes wearing a mask as a compulsory requirement and maintaining social distancing at the exam centre.

Unlike other years, this time it has been made compulsory for all candidates to wear a mask to the exam centre on the day of the examination. As we know, the use of a face mask has been deemed as an effective method to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the community.

Therefore, as a number of candidates are expected to gather physically at the NDA exam centre, wearing a mask has been made a compulsory requirement. Candidates not wearing a mask are not allowed to enter the exam centre. However, candidates might be asked to remove the mask for verification purposes. An important suggestion is to carry one’s own hand sanitiser in a small transparent bottle for the maintenance of personal hygiene on the exam day.

Although the government has shown some leniency towards the restrictions imposed on social activities like going out and gathering at a place, certain rules of social distancing are still being observed. Candidates are expected to maintain physical distance from each other on the day of the exam at the exam centre.

Candidates are advised not to take this matter casually and maintain the rules of social distancing in the interest of their own welfare as well as the well being of the others who will be present at the exam centre on the day of the examination.

The UPSC, besides important details such as syllabus and exam pattern, has also indicated the exam day procedures that are to be followed at the centre. Among these, an important aspect is the reporting time. Candidates must note that the entry to the exam hall will be allowed only till 10 minutes before the start of the exam on each of the consecutive shifts. Therefore, candidates are advised to report to the allocated venue well before time.

Candidates will be frisked for the possession of any unsolicited items that are not allowed into the exam hall. Furthermore, due to the prevalent conditions, it can be expected that candidates may be checked for COVID-19 symptoms such as temperature check at the exam centre. While surfing the web for learning materials such as NDA previous year question papers, do not forget to look up for such important guidelines.

UPSC will also observe the general exam day guidelines some of which may be indicated through the admit card. This includes restrictions on items such as mobile phones, communication devices and smartwatches that are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates are also advised not to carry items of monetary value to the exam centre as the Commission is not liable for any loss or theft of valuable items. Candidates must, however, carry their own black ballpoint pen which is required to mark responses in the OMR sheets.

Take care to note that the OMR response sheets undergo computerised evaluation and tallied against final answer keys for the compilation of marks. Thus, marking in OMR sheets must be carefully done only as per directives provided by the Commission.

