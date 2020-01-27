UPSC NDA 2020 application process closing tomorrow, check direct link to apply

UPSC NDA application forms closing: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC NDA application forms closing: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC NDA 2020 application form: The application form for the National Defence Academy (NDA) will be available at the upsc.gov.in website only till tomorrow – January 28. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply at the website before the deadline. As many as 418 vacancies have been advertised by the UPSC under this notification. The applications had started on January 8.

To be eligible for the post, candidates will have to clear a two-stage selection test – prelims and main followed by physical fitness test and document verification round. Those born between July 2, 2001 and July 1, 2004 and which have cleared class 12 level of education are eligible to apply. On clearing the same, candidates will be trained to join Indian armed forces.

UPSC NDA 2020 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘online applications… for various exams’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here part I’, fill the form

Step 4: Click on part II and fill the form

Step 5: Submit application fee

UPSC NDA 2020 application form: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from paying the fee. In case, a candidate wants to withdraw their application, they can do so between February 4 to 11, 2020 till 6 pm.

