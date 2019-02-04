UPSC NDA 2019 exam: Application to close at 6 pm today

UPSC NDA 2019 exam: The last date to apply for admission in the entrance exam to the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam (1) 2019 is today, February 4, 2019. Candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm. The exam will be held on April 21, 2019.

Candidates need to make both parts I and II of registration. After appearing for the exam, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round and physical endurance test (PET). Selected candidates thereafter will get admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The course will begin from January, 2020 onwards.

UPSC NDA 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click, ‘online application for UPSC exams’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘click here for PART I’

Step 4: Click ‘I agree’

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Candidates who are not sure of their registration can withdraw their application by today 6 p.m. After which no candidate can either submit or withdraw their application.

