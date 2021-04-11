UPSC NDA 2021: Here’s the last minute preparation tips

The Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct the NDA 1 2021 exam on April 18 at the national level. NDA 1 2021 Registrations are already over and registered candidates have less than one week time to wrap up the study materials and appear in the exam. It is one of the most highly competitive exams with only 400 vacancies to be filled up through NDA 1 2021, against lakhs of applications received by the Commission every year.

The exam date is known and the time is ripe to get on with last-minute learning strategies while the Commission releases the NDA 1 2021 admit card. One of the best places to start with last-minute preparations is to refer to the NDA 1 2021 syllabus. It is advisable to check that all the important topics indicated in the syllabus are covered. This means that candidates have a clear understanding of theoretical concepts and adequate practise to solve typical questions asked in the NDA exam from such topics.

The NDA question paper is based on the broader topics of General Ability Test and Mathematics. Among these, the paper on GAT contains questions from Physics, Chemistry, English Language, History, Geography, Social Sciences, Current Events etc. Likewise, the Maths paper is based on topics from the mathematics of the 10+2 level. During the last few day’s time left, one must refer to the previous year papers of the NDA exam and identify the most important topics in the last few years’ NDA exam and practice them extensively.

When it comes to practice, there is a huge variety of sample papers, question banks etc. available commercially. Those who are appearing in the CBSE Boards this year besides the NDA 1 2021 exam can refer to CBSE Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions and CBSE Sample Papers for Class 12. Candidates can prepare simultaneously for their Boards and the NDA thanks to the fact that the syllabus of the NDA shares a remarkable resemblance to the syllabus of 10+2 Science subjects. Candidates can also refer to NCERT Solutions for Class 1 to 12 in case they intend to read up and clear any confusion in understanding important theoretical concepts required to crack the NDA & CBSE board exams.

Preparations for any competitive exam of the level of the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam demands extensive practice. Toppers usually suggest not to start learning any new concept during the last few days. Instead, they recommend that aspirants revise and practice what they have already covered in earlier stages of preparation. Thus, while engaging in the daily revision of NDA study topics, one must also solve NDA 2021 Mock Tests. Mock tests can help candidates get acquainted with the question paper, devise time management strategies and practice typical questions asked in the exam.

The Mathematics part of the NDA question paper carries 300 marks and poses an immense opportunity for all candidates to secure a high score in the exam. However, scoring well in the Maths part is subject to factors like extensive practise, understanding of the application of problem-solving methods, mental calculation abilities and ability to recall important formula/equations/mathematical relations within seconds. We recommend that candidates make a list of the most important formulas/equations/mathematical relations etc. and take a glance at the list every day so as to memorize these by heart.

It may be noted that Current Events make up for a significant part of the GAT question paper. Often, the NDA question paper also consists of questions based on recent events related to defence and military. It is therefore highly recommended that candidates are well versed with related events of national and international importance so as to improve the number of good attempts in the current events section & eventually secure one’s place in the NDA 1 2021 Merit Lists.