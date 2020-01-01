Ministry of Home Affairs is hiring graduates: Apply before January 16, check details

Apply at upsconline.nic.in (Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA/ Representational image) Apply at upsconline.nic.in (Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA/ Representational image)

Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Interested candidates can apply at the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. A total of 29 vacancies are to be filled through recruitment exam.

The application procedure is on and the last date to apply is January 16, 11:59 pm. Applicants will have to clear a recruitment test followed by an interview to be eligible for the posts. The test will be for 100 marks and candidates need to secure at least 50 marks to qualify. The cut-off is 45 marks for OBS and 40 marks for SC/ST/PH candidates.

Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 29

Data processing assistant at National Crime Bureau, Department of Women Safety – 2

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer

(Technical), Intelligence Bureau – 27

Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have at least a bachelor’s level of degree in engineering, computer science or related field.

Age: For the post of data processing assistant, the upper age is capped at 30 years and for the others 35 years.

Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online recruitment application (ORA)’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the post you wish to apply for

Step 4: Read through several pages of instructions, click next

Step 5: Check the box at the last page and proceed button

Step 6: Register using basic details, verify

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make the payment, submit

Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment: Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. Those belonging to SC/ST/PH category and females are exempted from paying any fee.

