UPSC Medical Officer result declared: How to check merit list

UPSC medical officer result: upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC medical officer result: upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC Medical Officer result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the recruitment exam held for the medical officer posts. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, upsc.gov.in. The cut-off list is yet to be out, however, merit list with names of candidates has been displayed.

A total of 326 candidates have been recommended for 327 posts. This is the final result and is inclusive of the preliminary exam, main exam as well as the interview round and document verification.

UPSC Medical officer result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘medical officer’ result link under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your name

Meanwhile, several jobs applications are still open at the UPSC including 85 vacancies for several posts. The application process is on and will be closed on April 2, 11:59 pm. Candidates can pay fee till April 3. To be selected for these jobs, candidates will be called for interview directly or shortlisted by written test and then called for interviews.

