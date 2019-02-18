UPSC lecturer recruitment exam date announced: check paper pattern, other details

UPSC lecturer recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced to conduct a computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) for the post of lecturer on its official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 24 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.
According to latest notice, the exam will be conducted on March 10, 2019 (Sunday). It will begin at 2 pm and end at 4pm. Candidates need to report well in advance at the venue. The reporting time is 12:30 pm, according to official notice.
UPSC lecturer recruitment: Time table
UPSC lecturer recruitment: Syllabus
The syllabus of the Test will broadly comprise the following topics:
Basic Electronics Engineering
Basic Electrical Engineering
Material Science
Electronic Measurements and Instrumentation
Network Theory
Analog and Digital Circuits
Analog and Digital Communication Systems
Control Systems
Computer Organization and Architecture
Electro Magnetics
Advanced Electronics Topics
Advanced Communication Topics
UPSC lecturer recruitment: Exam scheme
The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks. There will be a penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question.
The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of an answer. Candidates will be given two-hours time to solve the exam.
