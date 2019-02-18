UPSC lecturer recruitment exam date announced: check paper pattern, other details

UPSC lecturer recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced to conduct a computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) for the post of lecturer on its official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 24 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

According to latest notice, the exam will be conducted on March 10, 2019 (Sunday). It will begin at 2 pm and end at 4pm. Candidates need to report well in advance at the venue. The reporting time is 12:30 pm, according to official notice.

UPSC lecturer recruitment: Time table

UPSC lecturer recruitment: Syllabus

The syllabus of the Test will broadly comprise the following topics:

Basic Electronics Engineering

Basic Electrical Engineering

Material Science

Electronic Measurements and Instrumentation

Network Theory

Analog and Digital Circuits

Analog and Digital Communication Systems

Control Systems

Computer Organization and Architecture

Electro Magnetics

Advanced Electronics Topics

Advanced Communication Topics

UPSC lecturer recruitment: Exam scheme

The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks. There will be a penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question.

The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of an answer. Candidates will be given two-hours time to solve the exam.

