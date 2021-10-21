UPSC launches toll-free helpline for govt job aspirants from EWS, backward classes

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday launched a toll-free helpline to help government job aspirants from economically weaker sections (EWS) and backward classes among others. The toll-free number — 1800118711 — will provide assistance to these candidates who have applied or intend to apply for examinations or recruitment.

“This initiative is also a part of the commission’s endeavour of undertaking queries of such candidates in a friendly manner,” the UPSC said in a statement.

The helpline will remain operational on all working days during office hours, it said. The initiative is part of celebrations under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

The commission has opened a helpline, tollfree number 1800118711, with the objective to assist candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied or are intending to apply for the commission’s examinations or recruitments, the statement said.

“The candidates of above categories facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any examination/recruitment or for any queries concerning the commission’s examinations/ recruitments may contact this dedicated helpline for assistance,” it said.