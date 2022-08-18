scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

UPSC launches ‘one time registration’ facility at upsc.gov.in; check details

UPSC' OTR facility will also help ensure that there are no spelling or factual errors when candidates fill forms for multiple vacancies or exams.

UPSC, OTR for UPSC, UPSC newsThrough this facility, candidates will be able to save their personal and other details on the UPSC website. (Representative image. File)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched ‘One Time Registration’ (OTR) platform on the Commission’s website at
upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This service will help decrease the time taken by a candidate to fill their application forms.

Through this facility, candidates will be able to save their personal and other details on the UPSC website, which will save them
from filling in their basic personal details again for any subsequent examination being conducted by the UPSC. In addition to this, it will also help ensure that there are no spelling or factual errors when candidates fill forms for multiple vacancies or exams.

“Since about 70% information of an aspirant in the OTR will automatically be pre-populated in the online application form of an Examination, the time for filling/submitting an online application form will be reduced considerably,” the official notification on UPSC website read.

Aspirants will now have to register themselves in the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information, and once the information is filled, it will remain saved securely in the Commission’s servers. So, next time the applicant wishes to apply for any vacancy or exam, the aspirant’s information will get automatically populated in the online application form of the examination for which she/he applies.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:58:12 pm
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

