UPSC launches ‘one time registration’ facility at upsc.gov.in; check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched ‘One Time Registration’ (OTR) platform on the Commission’s website at
upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This service will help decrease the time taken by a candidate to fill their application forms.
Through this facility, candidates will be able to save their personal and other details on the UPSC website, which will save them
from filling in their basic personal details again for any subsequent examination being conducted by the UPSC. In addition to this, it will also help ensure that there are no spelling or factual errors when candidates fill forms for multiple vacancies or exams.
“Since about 70% information of an aspirant in the OTR will automatically be pre-populated in the online application form of an Examination, the time for filling/submitting an online application form will be reduced considerably,” the official notification on UPSC website read.
Aspirants will now have to register themselves in the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information, and once the information is filled, it will remain saved securely in the Commission’s servers. So, next time the applicant wishes to apply for any vacancy or exam, the aspirant’s information will get automatically populated in the online application form of the examination for which she/he applies.
Subscriber Only Stories
At heart of J&K Cong’s troubled revamp, two heads with little clout
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint
Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Hong Kong political activists plead guilty amid crackdown
Dobaaraa movie review: This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Excitel announces new broadband internet plans: Here’s everything you need to know
Stranger gives her pillow to service dog on flight. Video melts hearts
Tata Motors bags order of 921 electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Netaji’s daughter says she’ll soon approach India, Japan for DNA test of ashes at Renkoj
Bihar board BSEB 10th exam registration begins; check how to apply
The good umpire
Rohingyas row: Tharoor slams govt over ‘confusion’, asks BJP not to ‘betray’ Indian civilization
Gippy Grewal says he suggested re-dubbing Aamir Khan’s Punjabi dialogues in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Makers agreed, but changes weren’t made’
Syrma SGS Technology IPO: Issue subscribed 32.61 times on final day led by QIBs and non institutional investors
This is how Kanye West chose to display his Yeezy Gap collection… and netizens are confused